Cooper Rush is backup QB for Cowboys today; Damontre Moore inactive

Cooper Rush has moved past Kellen Moore on the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback depth chart.

Rush will serve as Dak Prescott’s backup today against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s the first time Rush has been active on game day.

Rush, an undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan, won a spot on the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp and preseason.

Rush completed 38 of 51 passes for 398 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions in the preseason. He had a 135.9 passer rating, the best of any quarterback in the preseason.

But the Cowboys opted to go with the more experienced Moore as the backup for the first five games.

Rush has consistently improved throughout the season, though, and the Cowboys feel he’s a better option at this point should something happen to Prescott.

Moore is joined by defensive ends Damontre Moore and Benson Mayowa on the inactive list. Linebacker Justin Durant is on there, too, after injuring his groin in practice Friday. Defensive back Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) is also inactive, along with offensive lineman Byron Bell and running back Darren McFadden.

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee returns to game action for the first time after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.