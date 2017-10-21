Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Sean Lee missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but he’ll be on the field on Sunday against San Francisco.
Dallas Cowboys

Sean Lee’s return should give Cowboys a defensive spark

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

October 21, 2017 1:47 PM

Football is a team game, but there are individuals who have a greater impact than others.

For the Dallas Cowboys’ defense, it’s linebacker Sean Lee.

Lee missed the previous two games, losses against the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, because of a hamstring injury, but he will be back in the lineup against the winless San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Here are some key match-ups to watch:

Niners running back Carlos Hyde vs. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee

The Dallas Cowboys had the top-ranked run defense a year ago and didn’t allow a 100-yard rusher. That isn’t the case this season with three running backs surpassing that mark. Lee, an All-Pro, returns and his presence will be needed. Veteran running back Carlos Hyde leads a San Francisco run game that averages 94.8 yards a game.

Niners wide receiver Pierre Garcon vs. Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis

Lewis has made a favorable impression early on even though he’s been beat a few times in his young career. He’ll have his hands full again this week going up against veteran Pierre Garcon. In his 10th season, Garcon is leading the 49ers in receiving with 434 yards.

Niners defensive end Solomon Thomas vs. Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins

Collins has been tested this season by proven veterans, and will face a promising young player this week. Thomas, a local product out of Coppell High School, was the third overall pick out of Stanford and already has two sacks. The Cowboys liked Thomas coming out of college, but knew he’d be gone by the time they selected. They’ll get a first-hand look at him this week going against Collins.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

