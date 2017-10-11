Frustrated Cowboys players meet to discuss Jones’ anthem threats

Jerry Jones’ threat to bench anyone who disrespects the anthem by taking a knee or raising a fist has caused a stir in the Dallas Cowboys locker room.

Players met before practice Wednesday to discuss the issue and air their frustrations regarding owner Jones’ comments, per sources.

The discussion happened during a team meeting for normal game review but the subject was brought up by the players, the sources said.

Cowboys players have largely stood idly by during the national anthem as protests have swept the NFL since the start of last season.

None has followed the lead former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who who started taking a knee during the anthem in a silent protest against police brutality and racial injustice. Cowboys defensive ends Damontre Moore and David Irving did raise their fists after the anthem before Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Coach Jason Garrett did not speak to the media on Wednesday.

This story will be updated with comments from players following open locker room at 1 p.m.