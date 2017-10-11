Frustrated Cowboys players meet to discuss Jones’ anthem threats

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 2:08

Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:39

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

What did Cowboys fans do during anthem? 1:46

What did Cowboys fans do during anthem?

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game? 0:46

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game?

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans 0:57

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas 0:25

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

Mac Attack explains Zeke Elliott situation to 8-year-old girl 5:08

Mac Attack explains Zeke Elliott situation to 8-year-old girl

  • Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics

    Dallas Cowboys players stood with their hands over their hearts, while the national anthem was played inside AT&T Stadium, before they took on the Los Angeles Rams. Fans shared differing opinions on player’s protesting, but agreed that President Donald Trump should stick to politics.

Dallas Cowboys players stood with their hands over their hearts, while the national anthem was played inside AT&T Stadium, before they took on the Los Angeles Rams. Fans shared differing opinions on player’s protesting, but agreed that President Donald Trump should stick to politics. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys players stood with their hands over their hearts, while the national anthem was played inside AT&T Stadium, before they took on the Los Angeles Rams. Fans shared differing opinions on player’s protesting, but agreed that President Donald Trump should stick to politics. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Frustrated Cowboys players meet to discuss Jones’ anthem threats

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 12:15 PM

Jerry Jones’ threat to bench anyone who disrespects the anthem by taking a knee or raising a fist has caused a stir in the Dallas Cowboys locker room.

Players met before practice Wednesday to discuss the issue and air their frustrations regarding owner Jones’ comments, per sources.

The discussion happened during a team meeting for normal game review but the subject was brought up by the players, the sources said.

Cowboys players have largely stood idly by during the national anthem as protests have swept the NFL since the start of last season.

None has followed the lead former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who who started taking a knee during the anthem in a silent protest against police brutality and racial injustice. Cowboys defensive ends Damontre Moore and David Irving did raise their fists after the anthem before Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Coach Jason Garrett did not speak to the media on Wednesday.

This story will be updated with comments from players following open locker room at 1 p.m.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  