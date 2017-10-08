Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley had two touchdown catches in the first half.
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 08, 2017 7:01 PM

ARLINGTON

Aaron Rodgers did it again. The Green Bay Packers quarterback led another last-second drive to beat the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. Here are the key performances from the game:

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: He completed 25 of 36 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed four times for 37 yards, including the go-ahead 11-yard TD with 1:13 remaining.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott: He rushed for 116 yards on 29 carries, the second most attempts in his career.

Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley: He only had four catches for 23 yards, but two of them went for touchdowns in the first half.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers: He completed 19 of 29 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns, and engineered the game-winning 75-yard drive with 1:13 remaining in the game. His 12-yard touchdown pass with 11 second to go was the game-winner.

Packers running back Aaron Jones: The rookie out of UTEP ran for a game-high 125 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Packers receiver Davante Adams: He led both teams with 66 yards on seven receptions, including the game-winning 12-yard catch with 11 seconds to go.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

