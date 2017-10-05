Papa John’s offering 50 percent off if Cowboys score at least 20

It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s whether you score at least 20 points.
OK, that’s probably not good enough for most Dallas Cowboys fans, but Papa John’s is doing its best to soften the blow in the event of a Cowboys’ loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
Fans get 50 percent off online orders at papajohns.com the day after each Cowboys’ game if they score at least 20 points by using the code COWBOYS20. The promotion is valid only in DFW, Austin and Waco-area locations. Sorry, Houston!
To mark the special deal, Papa John’s has also released a Cowboys-inspired tune available free at soundcloud. Let’s hope the pizzas aren’t this half-baked, no disrespect.
Of course. Sturm! Here's to the Boys scoring 20 on Sun & 1/2 off @ https://t.co/GP4SyKe77B the next day #Cowboys20 https://t.co/O3lIHJ69oQ https://t.co/cfL2ESvmK9— Papa John's NCTexas (@PapaJohnsNCTex) October 4, 2017
