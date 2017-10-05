Papa John’s founder John Schnatter chats with Redskins owner Dan Snyder and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during a commercial shoot in 2010. Papa John’s is offering Cowboys’ fans 50 percent off online orders if the team scores at least 20 points the day every game this season.
Papa John’s founder John Schnatter chats with Redskins owner Dan Snyder and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during a commercial shoot in 2010. Papa John’s is offering Cowboys’ fans 50 percent off online orders if the team scores at least 20 points the day every game this season. Brandon Wade AP
Papa John’s founder John Schnatter chats with Redskins owner Dan Snyder and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during a commercial shoot in 2010. Papa John’s is offering Cowboys’ fans 50 percent off online orders if the team scores at least 20 points the day every game this season. Brandon Wade AP

Dallas Cowboys

Papa John’s offering 50 percent off if Cowboys score at least 20

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 05, 2017 1:25 PM

It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s whether you score at least 20 points.

OK, that’s probably not good enough for most Dallas Cowboys fans, but Papa John’s is doing its best to soften the blow in the event of a Cowboys’ loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Fans get 50 percent off online orders at papajohns.com the day after each Cowboys’ game if they score at least 20 points by using the code COWBOYS20. The promotion is valid only in DFW, Austin and Waco-area locations. Sorry, Houston!

To mark the special deal, Papa John’s has also released a Cowboys-inspired tune available free at soundcloud. Let’s hope the pizzas aren’t this half-baked, no disrespect.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era
Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 1:11

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

View More Video