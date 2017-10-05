Cam Newton’s sexist remark and a reporter’s racist tweets

The fallout was quick and is still falling. Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton was immediately chastised by members of the media after belittling a female reporter’s question during a press conference on Wednesday.
But the reporter is the one who is apologizing today.
Newton, in response to a question about a receiver’s improved route running, said “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” before actually answering the question respectfully.
Here's the video of Cam Newton saying "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" pic.twitter.com/hd9Kg4CCeu— Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) October 4, 2017
But the damage was done in the few seconds it took for him to get to his answer. As of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Newton still hadn’t issued an apology.
Jourdan Rodrigue, the Panthers’ beat reporter from the Charlotte Observer, posted later that she talked with Newton after the press conference and said “it was worse.”
By Thursday morning, at least one of Newton’s endorsement deals had been terminated. The Dannon yogurt company released a statement saying it was severing ties with Newton.
Dannon statement on Cam Newton: pic.twitter.com/yyAqzIOWCS— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 5, 2017
But the story took another turn later Thursday morning.
Some potentially racist posts from Rodrigue’s twitter timeline from several years ago have been popping up, which forced her to issue an apology.
I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017
“There is no excuse for these tweets and the sentiment behind them. I am deeply sorry and apologize,” Rodrigue posted at 11:25 a.m.
