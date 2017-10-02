Judge hears Elliott case in New Orleans today; follow hearing updates here

Has Ezekiel Elliott played his final game with the Dallas Cowboys with the potential of beginning a six-game suspension for violating the National Football League’s personal conduct policy?

That question could be answered today when Elliott's legal fight against the NFL begins with oral arguments being heard in the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals at 1 p.m. in New Orleans.

The preliminary injunction, granted by Judge Amos Mazzant of the Eastern District of Texas, that is keeping the Cowboys star on the field could be upheld.

The NFL’s request for an emergency stay could also be granted, forcing him to begin the suspension immediately, while the case goes through the appeals process.

Or the case could be thrown out entirely if the court decides the Texas judge didn’t have the proper jurisdiction to rule on the case.

There is a chance the court could render a decision on Monday, but more likely within the next two weeks, according to a source.

Elliott could play Sunday against the Packers and then be done for six games or he could continue to play under the preliminary injunction.

After Sunday’s 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which he had arguably his best game of the season with 85 yards rushing and a touchdown and 54 yards receiving and a touchdown, a dejected Elliott said he didn’t know if he was going to be present in New Orleans.

It was a huge loss for the Cowboys (2-2) and one that might loom even larger if the 5th Circuit rules in the NFL’s favor and Elliott is forced to begin his six-game suspension.

Owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys were “sick that we lost that game”, but refused to speculate on Elliott’s future.

“Well now, we are down now to where it’s in the hands of that appellate group of judges and I wouldn’t dare speculate as to, or try in anyway to have them read something I might say,” Jones said.

The league is confident that it will prevail because the judges asked to hear arguments regarding jurisdiction, according to league sources.

The NFL has consistently stated that Elliott filed his initial lawsuit with the Eastern District too soon and the case was not ripe because the NFL arbitrator Harold Henderson had yet to rule the appeal.

Mazzant granted the preliminary injunction, citing fundamental unfairness by the NFL and irreparable harm to Elliott.

But the 5th Circuit could decide that the case never should have been heard in the lower court in the Eastern District of Texas in the first place and throw it out.

The whole process will likely start over again in the Southern District of New York with the NFL Players Association again filing for temporary restraining order or temporary injunction.

Then the case would be heard in the league’s backyard where they have the precedent of a prior victory against the NFLPA in the Tom Brady Deflate-gate case.

If this was a simple decision on the emergency stay and irreparable harm, the 5th circuit likely would not be addressing the jurisdiction issue.

Also of note is that the three-judge panel hearing the case includes Judge Edward C. Prado, Judge James E. Graves, Jr. and Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod.

Prado and Elrod are both Texas natives, growing up in San Antonio and Port Arthur respectively with undergrad work at the University of Texas and Baylor