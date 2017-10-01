Cowboys LB Sean Lee headlines inactives for Rams game

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top defensive players today against the Los Angeles Rams.
Linebacker Sean Lee is among the inactives. Lee is dealing with a hamstring injury.
It’s a blow to the Cowboys’ defense. The All-Pro linebacker ranks second on the team in tackles with 29.
With Lee unable to go, Justin Durant is expected to start at weak-side linebacker with Jaylon Smith in the middle and Damien Wilson at strong-side. The Cowboys have only four linebackers on their active roster with Durant, Smith, Wilson and Kyle Wilber. Fullback Keith Smith is an option to be an emergency linebacker.
The secondary is dealing with injuries, too, with cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion) inactive.
The other inactives include linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee), running back Darren McFadden, defensive end Charles Tapper and quarterback Cooper Rush.
That means left guard Chaz Green will be active for today’s game. Green missed Friday’s practice with a hip injury.
Comments