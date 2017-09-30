Star-Telegram NFL picks

The Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL each week:
Week 4
Drew Davison
The Rams make it interesting late, but the Cowboys manage to seal it behind Ezekiel Elliott and the O-line. Cowboys 31, Rams 28
Tampa Bay 20, New York Giants 10
Philadelphia 28, Los Angeles Chargers 17
Kansas City 27, Washington 21
Denver 21, Oakland 20
Mac Engel
The Rams have looked better thus far with quarterback Jared Goff than last season’s mess, but the Cowboys are simply not the right fit for their defense. Cowboys 31, Rams 20
New York Giants 24, Tampa Bay 21
Philadelphia 27, Los Angeles Chargers 13
Kansas City 27, Washington 24
Oakland 24, Denver 22
Stefan Stevenson
Cowboys keep it rolling with a big ground game against the Rams. Cowboys 27, Rams 13
Tampa Bay 33, New York Giants 27
Philadelphia 28, Los Angeles Chargers 17
Kansas City 37, Washington 33
Denver 21, Oakland 17
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
This might be Zeke Elliott’s last game for a while. This is a must win. Cowboys 35, Rams 28
Tampa Bay 24, New York Giants 13
Los Angeles Chargers 20, Philadelphia 17
Kansas City 27, Washington 24
Oakland 25, Denver 23
