Star-Telegram NFL picks

The Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL each week:

Week 4

Drew Davison

The Rams make it interesting late, but the Cowboys manage to seal it behind Ezekiel Elliott and the O-line. Cowboys 31, Rams 28

Tampa Bay 20, New York Giants 10

Philadelphia 28, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Kansas City 27, Washington 21

Denver 21, Oakland 20

Mac Engel

The Rams have looked better thus far with quarterback Jared Goff than last season’s mess, but the Cowboys are simply not the right fit for their defense. Cowboys 31, Rams 20

New York Giants 24, Tampa Bay 21

Philadelphia 27, Los Angeles Chargers 13

Kansas City 27, Washington 24

Oakland 24, Denver 22

Stefan Stevenson

Cowboys keep it rolling with a big ground game against the Rams. Cowboys 27, Rams 13

Tampa Bay 33, New York Giants 27

Philadelphia 28, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Kansas City 37, Washington 33

Denver 21, Oakland 17

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

This might be Zeke Elliott’s last game for a while. This is a must win. Cowboys 35, Rams 28

Tampa Bay 24, New York Giants 13

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Philadelphia 17

Kansas City 27, Washington 24

Oakland 25, Denver 23