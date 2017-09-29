Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys were not influenced by Trump phone calls

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledges speaking to President Donald Trump prior to Monday’s on-field display of unity and respect to the national anthem before the 28-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

He said you have to “return the presidents call at some point.”

But Jones said the Cowboys were not “influenced” by the president and they were not “played”, as a column in the Star-Telegram suggested on Thursday.

Coach Jason Garrett admitted conversations will likely have to be had with a few players who initially planned to kneel during the anthem in solidarity with their brethren across the league in response to the president’s expletive-filled attacks against players who protested racism and inequality.

The Cowboys have yet to decide if they will continue their dual display of unity against racism and respect for the flag when the host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

But the Cowboys template is being copied by other teams across the league, as Jones predicted.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced on Friday that he and his teammates will kneel together prior to the national anthem on Sunday and then stand up for the national anthem, just as the Cowboys did Monday night.

It’s a comfortable way to seemingly appease the players who want to continue the protest for racial equality and social justice, started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last season, while also showing respect for the flag and the anthem.