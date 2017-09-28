It will take more than that to wash another defeat out of the mouths of Eagles fans.
Philly fans can say ‘take that, Cowboys’ with new brew

By Stephen Schroats

September 28, 2017

September 28, 2017 7:12 PM

In case you needed reminding, Sept. 28 is National Drink Beer Day.

Some football fans in Philadelphia are toasting the occasion with a new ale from Pennsylvania’s Weyerbacher Brewing. It’s called Dallas Sucks.

The beer, certainly named for years of bitter defeats, was introduced on Sept. 10 to coincide with the first Sunday of the NFL’s regular season.

“This one’s for the fans,” the company’s press release reads, saying the name represents a universal feeling in the NFC East. “This brew was made for tailgating in parking lots, celebrating first downs and big hits, high-fiving friends and basking in the thrill of victory.”

Friends? First downs? Victory? I thought we were talking about Philadelphia. That’s where Santa Claus got booed and pelted with snowballs. Where the stadium comes complete with its own basement jail and court of law.

The Cowboys and Eagles renew their rivalry for the first time this season on Nov. 19 in Arlington.

Philly fans will get their chance to raise a glass – no throwing please – of their new beer at home against the Cowboys in the regular season finale on New Year’s Eve, the nation’s unofficial drink beer day.

