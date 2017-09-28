Fullback Keith Smith might get emergency action at linebacker against Rams

Dallas Cowboys weakside linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) will likely be a game-time decision on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

He has yet to practice this week. And although he is hopeful, saying his hamstring injury is not as bad as some he’s had in the past, he won’t know until right before the game. Lee said it will be a decision of either he can or he can’t. It won’t be something he tries out and hopes for the best.

If Lee does sit, expect Justin Durant to start at weakside linebacker, but will also mean the Cowboys will carry just four linebackers to the game. Jaylon Smith will start in the middle with Damien Wilson on the strong side. Kyle Wilber is the lone backup.

The short bench has prompted the Cowboys to give fullback Keith Smith some scout team reps at linebacker this week in case he’s needed in the game due to injury.

Smith was a natural option because he is a converted linebacker who only moved to fullback last season.

He was excited for the opportunity when the coaches brought it to him Wednesday. He is already attending defensive meetings.

“It’s a more-you-can-do league,” Smith said. “And that’s still my heart. I know all the concepts. I’ve just got to get speed up. For the most part, we run the same stuff.”