Jason Witten on Rams: ‘I’m older than the coach’

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is impressed by what he’s seen so far from the Los Angeles Rams under new coach Sean McVay.

But he remains taken aback by one startling fact. He is 35 and McVay, who was the Washington Redskins offensive coordinator from 2014-2016, is 31.

“It’s something,” Witten said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever played against a team that I’m older than the coach. Maybe that’s a sign. He deserves it because he’s one hell of a football coach. He’s smart, he communicates well. He’s done it in Washington. You can see his touch, his wrinkle on the offense with the way they try to attack.

“Not only am I older, I’m like four years older than him.”

The Cowboys host the Rams at noon Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Asked what it was a sign of, like maybe a sign for him to walk away, Witten refused to bite.

“A sign to just keep on going, brother,” Witten said. “A sign to just keep on going. In the preseason game, I saw (Rams tackle) Andrew Whitworth who I’ve known over the years, a left tackle, we’re similar in age, and I made a comment, how is it being older than your coach. He said he owns it. That’s a great personality to have. Whit is one of the better left tackles in football. You know, age is just a number. It’s all about production and play.”

Witten, a 15-year veteran, leads the Cowboys with 18 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.