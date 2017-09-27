Cowboys’ Chaz Green ready for stiff test vs. Rams’ Aaron Donald

Chaz Green hasn’t been perfect in his first three games as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting left guard, but he’s been pleased with his progress and feels he’s making good strides.
That’s why Green is ready for his biggest test to date this Sunday, going against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Most believe Donald is set to become the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL at some point, although his holdout before the season didn’t lead to a contract extension.
Donald is back with the Rams now, though, and registered his first sack last week. He also had a QB hit and three QB pressures in the game.
Asked about facing Donald, Green said: “It’s a big challenge. He’s a good player, a talented player. He’s proven himself. I’ve got my work cut out. I’ll watch a lot of film, trust my technique and game plan.”
Green believes going against the Cowboys’ defensive line will help him get ready for Donald. Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins is a rising star in the three-technique position, and Green can’t ask for better work than that on a daily basis.
“Maliek is a great player and gives me valuable reps in practice,” Green said.
