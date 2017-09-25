Cowboys link arms, take knee as a team in display of unity before anthem

_ The Dallas Cowboys linked arm in arm in a sign of unity and then took a knee as a team before the national anthem in advance of Monday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

It was the team’s coordinated response to President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks over the weekend regarding player protests during the anthem over social injustice, police brutality and racism.

The public display came one day after teams across the league took knees, stayed in the locker room and raised their fist in a sign of solidarity to counter Trump’s remarks.

The Cowboys’ coordinated and unified answer came after talks among themselves and as a team with coach Jason Garrett and owner Jerry Jones.

There were a number of players who planned to take a knee during the anthem.

The compromise came with Jones, Garrett, vice president Stephen Jones joining the team in linking arms in the yard markers on the field and then taking a knee as a team before going back to the sideline to stand for the anthem. They continued to link arms during the anthem.

It was a testament to Jones’ ability to persuade and unify, but also offer a concession by kneeling himself.

Per a team source, the Cowboys began discussing their plans after the walk through on Saturday morning. It carried over until Sunday night after the team arrived in Phoenix and then into Monday.

It included player only meetings, captains meetings, team meetings with the head coach before involving ownership.

The final play didn’t come together until about an hour before the game.

Jones talked to the Cardinals ownership to let them know what the Cowboys planned to do and to discuss logistics.

“Everybody wanted to be unified, everybody wanted to make a statement and they wanted to respect the anthem,” per a source.

Jones didn’t make a public statements as many owners did across the league because he is often available for comment after the game and felt, the display of linked arms and a collective kneeling “would be statement enough.”

Jones and Garrett have made it clear they want the Cowboys standing during the anthem out of respect for the military. The Cowboys have adhered to those wishes since the anthem protests were started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last season.

But that was going to change as some Cowboys planned to protest to show solidarity with their brethren across the league in a silent rebuke to Trump for what is now a three-day attack on the NFL and players.

At a rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump ripped NFL players who protested and said any NFL owner should “fire” players who did so. Trump said that owner would become “the most popular person in this country” for a week.

Trump referred to anyone who protested as a “son of a b----.” Trump encouraged fans to exit the stadiums if a player protests during the anthem.

He continued his attacks on Twitter during the games on Sunday.

And he was at it again on Monday morning. He chastised the players who took a knee and said it was disrespectful to “our Country, Flag and National Anthem.”

Jones and the Cowboys came up with a coordinated response that showed unity and also respect for the flag during the anthem.

“If we do this right, it would be statement enough,” a Cowboys source said.