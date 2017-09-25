Cowboys players plan anthem protest over Trump’s comments

More Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Pause
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

Jason Garrett has high praise for Jaylon Smith 1:15

Jason Garrett has high praise for Jaylon Smith

Cowboys Jaylon Smith talks about the joy of hitting someone for first time in 572 days 1:34

Cowboys Jaylon Smith talks about the joy of hitting someone for first time in 572 days

Top Cowboys playmakers in Sunday's victory over the Giants 0:36

Top Cowboys playmakers in Sunday's victory over the Giants

Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'not us' in performance against Broncos 0:30

Jerry Jones: Cowboys "not us" in performance against Broncos

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty 1:13

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty

While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers 1:05

While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers

The cost of a new house in Fort Worth is rising, in time and money 0:44

The cost of a new house in Fort Worth is rising, in time and money

  • More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017. Alexa Ard / McClatchy
During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys players plan anthem protest over Trump’s comments

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

September 25, 2017 1:13 PM

PHOENIX

The Dallas Cowboys plan to protest during the national anthem before Monday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, per multiple sources.

Nothing has been firmed up and they will likely come to some decision in the locker room. It may not be a coordinated effort. It may just be a few individuals.

One player said, “We have to do something.”

Said another, “It’s not going to be business as usual. He crossed a line. Something will be done.”　

Hundreds of players, coaches and even owners from nearly every team in the NFL offered some sort of silent protest on Sunday after President Donald Trump slammed players for protesting against social injustice and racism during the national anthem.

No Cowboys player has protested the anthem and coach Jason Garrett said on Saturday that he expected none would in light of Trump’s comments against a number of players who have chosen to kneel, sit or raise their fists in protest of racial inequality.

But apparently that has changed as some Cowboys plan to show solidarity with their brethren across the league in a silent rebuke to Trump for what is now a three-day attack on the NFL and players.

At a rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump ripped NFL players who protested and said any NFL owner should “fire” players who did so. Trump said that owner would become “the most popular person in this country” for a week.

Trump referred to anyone who protested as a “son of a b----.”

Trump went on to encourage fans to exit the stadiums if a player protests during the anthem.

He continued his attacks on Twitter during the games on Sunday.

And he was at it again on Monday morning.

He chastised the players who took a knee and said it was disrespectful to “our Country, Flag and National Anthem.”

Related stories from Star-Telegram

The majority of the NFL’s owners and/or teams issued statements in response to Trump’s comments over the weekend.

The Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones have yet to do so.

Garrett declined to address Trump’s comments any further during his last media briefing on Saturday.

“I just don’t think it’s in anyone’s best interest for me to comment,” he said.

Garrett, however, has made it clear that he likes how his team has stood for the anthem.

That stance may change Monday night.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

View More Video