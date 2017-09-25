Cowboys players plan anthem protest over Trump’s comments

The Dallas Cowboys plan to protest during the national anthem before Monday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, per multiple sources.

Nothing has been firmed up and they will likely come to some decision in the locker room. It may not be a coordinated effort. It may just be a few individuals.

One player said, “We have to do something.”

Said another, “It’s not going to be business as usual. He crossed a line. Something will be done.”

Hundreds of players, coaches and even owners from nearly every team in the NFL offered some sort of silent protest on Sunday after President Donald Trump slammed players for protesting against social injustice and racism during the national anthem.

No Cowboys player has protested the anthem and coach Jason Garrett said on Saturday that he expected none would in light of Trump’s comments against a number of players who have chosen to kneel, sit or raise their fists in protest of racial inequality.

But apparently that has changed as some Cowboys plan to show solidarity with their brethren across the league in a silent rebuke to Trump for what is now a three-day attack on the NFL and players.

At a rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump ripped NFL players who protested and said any NFL owner should “fire” players who did so. Trump said that owner would become “the most popular person in this country” for a week.

Trump referred to anyone who protested as a “son of a b----.”

Trump went on to encourage fans to exit the stadiums if a player protests during the anthem.

He continued his attacks on Twitter during the games on Sunday.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

And he was at it again on Monday morning.

He chastised the players who took a knee and said it was disrespectful to “our Country, Flag and National Anthem.”

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

The majority of the NFL’s owners and/or teams issued statements in response to Trump’s comments over the weekend.

The Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones have yet to do so.

Garrett declined to address Trump’s comments any further during his last media briefing on Saturday.

“I just don’t think it’s in anyone’s best interest for me to comment,” he said.

Garrett, however, has made it clear that he likes how his team has stood for the anthem.

That stance may change Monday night.