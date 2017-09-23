Cowboys secondary will be without Chidobe Awuzie, Nolan Carroll vs. Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys found themselves with only two healthy cornerbacks for much of last Sunday’s game vs. the Denver Broncos. That’ll be tested again.

The Cowboys will be without cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion) for Monday night’s game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Neither Awuzie or Carroll practiced this week with their respective injuries and were listed as “out” in the game status report released by the Cowboys on Saturday. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) is the only other player listed as “out.”

For the secondary, though, the loss of Awuzie and Carroll is significant. Carroll started the first two games at cornerback, playing all 57 defensive snaps in the season opener against the Giants and 25 defensive snaps against the Broncos before exiting with a concussion.

Awuzie, meanwhile, played 38 defensive snaps and 13 special teams in the opener. He played just five defensive snaps and two special teams before re-aggravating a hamstring injury that has bothered him since training camp.

The good news for the Cowboys is that Orlando Scandrick is expected to return after missing the Denver game with a fracture in his left hand. Scandrick was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, and was a full participant on Saturday.

The Cowboys will also have cornerback Bene’ Benwikere active for the game. Benwikere will be making his Cowboys debut after being acquired in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“He’s done a nice job, obviously coming in here late without training camp and learning the basis of our defense and he’s been catching up a little bit,” coach Jason Garrett said. “But he’s a smart guy, you can tell he’s played a lot of football and is a good athlete.”

In other injury news, wide receivers Terrance Williams and Brice Butler are listed as questionable with ankle injuries. Williams didn’t practice on Friday and was limited on Saturday, but the hope is he’ll be available.

“We wanted him [Williams] to practice yesterday, but we felt like it was in his best interest not to practice,” Garrett said. “But hopefully he can do something today.”

Butler rolled his ankle in practice Thursday and was limited Friday and Saturday.

Defensive tackle Stephen Paea is also listed as questionable with a knee injury. Paea didn’t practice all week as he has to monitor a knee injury, but went through a workout after Saturday’s practice and should be available for the game.