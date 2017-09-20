Damontre Moore hopes studying with Von Miller, D-Ware leads to breakout season

Damontre Moore expects to hit the ground running when he returns to the Dallas Cowboys this week.
The former Texas A&M star served a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, stemming from a DWI arrest last December when he was with the Seattle Seahawks, but has stayed engaged during his suspension.
Moore has been able to be around the team and workout at the facility during his suspension, and believes he’ll contribute beginning Monday night against Arizona.
“I’m in the best shape of my life. I’ve been learning,” Moore said. “I feel like I’ve become more of a student of the game. It’s about improving each and every year. If you stay the same, you get replaced.
“For me, I’m not trying to get complacent at all. I feel like this will be the best year of my career.”
Moore, 25, has 10 career sacks in four seasons. His best season to date was 2014 when he had 5.5 sacks with the New York Giants in his second NFL season.
But, as stated, Moore has become more of a student of the game since being a third-round pick coming out of Texas A&M in 2013. He took it to another level this offseason by going to a pass rush camp held by his old college teammate, Denver star Von Miller.
The camp was held at Stanford and Miller had several pass rushers on hand including DeMarcus Ware, Vic Beasley and Olivier Vernon.
“We learned from each other,” Moore said. “Everybody talked about what they look at in film and how they approach the game. Just try to pick up little tools and traits from everybody.”
