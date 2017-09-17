C.J. Anderson was double trouble for the Dallas Cowboys in the run game and in the passing game.
Here are the top playmakers in the Cowboys loss at Denver

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

September 17, 2017 8:20 PM

Who earned game balls from the Dallas Cowboys-Denver Broncos game Sunday?

Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian: Siemian completed 22 of 32 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. His passer rating was 116.0. He was sacked twice, but otherwise wasn’t under much pressure.

Denver wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders: Thomas had six catches for 71 yards and Sanders had six for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Denver running back C.J. Anderson: Anderson averaged 4.7 yards per carry after gaining 118 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown. Anderson also had three catches for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Denver defense: The Broncos dominated the trenches and played shutdown football. End Von Miller added a couple of fourth-quarter sacks. Aquib Talib had a 103-yard interception return for a touchdown. But when you stuff the Cowboys’ run game, you stuff the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten: Witten set a club record for games played with 225, passing Ed “Too Tall” Jones. He also caught his 65th career touchdown to tie Michael Irvin for third in club history. He had 10 catches for 97 yards and one touchdown.

