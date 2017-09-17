No questioning Cowboys’ goal-line strategy against Broncos

Coach Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff were peppered with questions this week about their goal-line play calls in the season opener against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys had a first-and-goal from the 3, and threw it three times without giving reigning NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott a touch. They settled for a field goal.

Fast forward to Sunday in Denver and the Cowboys faced a similar situation early in the second quarter – a first-and-goal from the 3. The Cowboys handed the ball off to Elliott, who was stopped for no gain.

On second down, the Cowboys went into shotgun formation and quarterback Dak Prescott hit Dez Bryant for a 3-yard score. Bryant had one-on-one coverage against All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib.

In the opener, Prescott had run-pass options on two downs and opted to pass it. Bryant was open, but Prescott simply was off target.

Denver won the game 42-17.