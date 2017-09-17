Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott set another NFL record on Sunday.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott set another NFL record on Sunday. Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott set another NFL record on Sunday. Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Prescott sets NFL Record, fewest interceptions through first 500 attempts

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

September 17, 2017 4:31 PM

DENVER

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t gain a first down on the opening drive against the Denver Broncos.

But quarterback Dak Prescott did earn another NFL record, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with less than 5 interceptions in the first 500 attempts.

Prescott has four career interceptions. He already has an NFL record for fewest career interceptions in a quarterbacks first 17 games, dating back to last season’s sensational rookie campaign.

Prescott opened the game with 498 career attempts.

Prescott already set the NFL record for most passes to start a career without an interception (176), passing Tom Brady, who went 162 throws without a pick for the Patriots in 2000-01.

Denver won the game 42-17.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era
Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 1:11

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

View More Video