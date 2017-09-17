Prescott sets NFL Record, fewest interceptions through first 500 attempts

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t gain a first down on the opening drive against the Denver Broncos.

But quarterback Dak Prescott did earn another NFL record, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with less than 5 interceptions in the first 500 attempts.

Prescott has four career interceptions. He already has an NFL record for fewest career interceptions in a quarterbacks first 17 games, dating back to last season’s sensational rookie campaign.

Prescott opened the game with 498 career attempts.

Prescott already set the NFL record for most passes to start a career without an interception (176), passing Tom Brady, who went 162 throws without a pick for the Patriots in 2000-01.

Denver won the game 42-17.