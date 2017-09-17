Jerry Jones declines comment on Roger Goodell contract holdup

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to comment on ESPN report that he is holding up a contract extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell has been reportedly close to an agreement on a new five-year extension that runs through 2024 since last month.

Jones has held up up the deal, which was expected to be completed before the start of the season, according to the ESPN report.

Jones declined to comment on the report.

There are more owners than Jones who are allegedly holding up the extension, according to a source.

The situation could come to a head on a conference call Wednesday when the NFL’s six-man compensation committee will discuss a term proposal for Goodell, per ESPN. Jones will be on that call.

The deal is a long way from being decided, according to a source.

Jones has interjected himself into the process of the compensation committee, becoming the unofficial seventh member.

Jones is unhappy with the league office and its handling of domestic violence allegations made by the former girlfriend of Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Per a source, Jones was told by a high-ranking official in the league office there would be no suspension, which was at the root of his confidence that that the NFL had no evidence and there would be no discipline.

Jones’ disappointment and anger were palpable when Goodell announced a six-game suspension for Elliott Aug. 11.

Jones has immense influence over the owners, considering the impact he had on the stadium deal in Los Angeles and the subsequent relocations of the Rams and Chargers, as well as the Oakland Raiders pending move to Las Vegas.

Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers use Jones’ marketing and hospitality company with their new stadiums.