Jerry Jones still “making plans” in war with NFL over Ezekiel Elliott

Owner Jerry Jones is taking a measured approach before firing a shot at the NFL over how the league handled the Ezekiel Elliott investigation.
Jones and the Cowboys were blindsided when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handed Elliott a six-game suspension last week over domestic violence allegations made against the Dallas Cowboys star running back in July 2016.
“I don’t have anything to say about anything with the commissioner or with anything to do with Zeke at this particular time,” Jones said. “Still making my plans.”
Pressed about his silence to date, Jones said: “Because I have said I just want to get my thoughts together, see some more cards played and just see kind of how this thing turns out. I know that they’ve got a real important date set and want that to have every opportunity it can to have things in its best light. But we certainly are in support of Zeke.”
Elliott didn’t play on Saturday night and was among the first players to leave the locker room. He hasn’t spoken to reporters since June.
Elliott has appealed the suspension through the NFL players’ association. A hearing date has been scheduled for Aug. 29 with former NFL executive Harold Henderson serving as the arbitrator.
Jones would like to see what decision Henderson comes to before saying too much. But he made other pointed comments about Elliott during a nine-minute interview with reporters after the Cowboys-Colts preseason game on Saturday.
When talking about the Cowboys’ running back depth with Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris, Jones said: “Of course I’m hopeful we’ll have Zeke back in there pretty quick too, as far as looking at it like you might an injury or something like that. We’ve got a lot of football to play under any circumstances regarding this suspension. So I like our running back depth, yes.”
Jones went on to say that he wouldn’t be surprised if Elliott gets his first game action next Saturday against the Oakland Raiders.
Elliott played all of last season with this domestic violence cloud hanging over him. The NFL investigated the allegations starting in July 2016 and took 13 months to conclude that Elliott used physical force at least three times against his ex girlfriend.
The Columbus, Ohio city prosecutor’s office did not pursue charges against Elliott because of inconsistent information from the victim.
Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, a player can be suspended without legal charges.
The NFL and players’ association have battled publicly in the days since the suspension had been announced.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri weighed in on the Elliott situation after the game. Vinatieri serves on the players’ association executive committee.
“I don’t know a whole lot of information about what happened and what went on,” Vinatieri said. “I know the PA is trying to do everything they can to help support him and give him counsel and-or appeal some of the suspension time and all that stuff. Again I hate to speak on the exact situation because I don’t know enough about what was done and said.
“But the PA is definitely there to try to help every player out no matter what – represent them, help them try to get fines removed, you know whatever – so hopefully he’ll be on the field right away.”
Staff writer Brian Gosset contributed to this report.
Comments