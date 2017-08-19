Dallas Cowboys fans haven’t forgotten Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys are playing their first home game without Tony Romo on the roster. But that’s hard to tell tonight for the Cowboys-Colts preseason game at AT&T Stadium.
Several fans are donning No. 9 Romo jerseys and fondly recall his playing days with the team.
Romo walked away from the game earlier this offseason and into the CBS Sports broadcast booth. He left the Cowboys as the franchise leader in passing yards (34,183), passing touchdowns (248), passer rating (97.1), completion percentage (65.3) and most 3,000-yard passing seasons (seven).
“Honestly, the best thing I remember about him is he was a helluva good fantasy football quarterback,” said Santiago Year, a fan from Rowlett. “He got a ton of points.”
Said Shim Tesfaye, another fan from Rowlett: “I’m sad Tony Romo isn’t here anymore, but I wish him good luck. Romo could throw the deep ball very good, much better than Dak [Prescott].”
Comments