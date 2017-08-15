Cowboys’ Jason Witten’s name attached to college leadership award

Jason Witten keeps piling up the honors and records as he enters the 15th season of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

On Tuesday, it was announced Witten’s name would be attached to a new college leadership award called the “Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year.”

The award will recognize the FBS player “who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.”

It’s the college equivalent of the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which Witten won in 2012.

Three finalists will be named in November, and a winner will be announced in December. There will be a banquet in February at The Star in Frisco, honoring the recipient.

“I am proud to be associated with the Collegiate Man of the Year,” Witten said in a statement. “It is my hope that this honor will encourage and inspire the next generation of student-athletes to not only perform at a high level on the field, but to use the platform to make a positive impact on campus and in the community.”