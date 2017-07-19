Stephen Jones on Tony Romo-less camp: ‘hasn’t sunk in yet’

Tony Romo has been a part of the Dallas Cowboys’ last 14 training camps. He won’t make it 15.
Romo walked away from the game this off-season, opting for the CBS Sports broadcast booth instead of chasing an elusive Super Bowl championship with another team.
Executive vice president Stephen Jones acknowledged it’ll be odd departing for camp this weekend without Romo.
“It probably hasn’t sunk in yet,” Jones said. “It’ll obviously be tough not having Tony there. Not only an amazing player for us over the years, but obviously a close frined of mine as well. We’ll miss having him around.”
Romo, 37, left the Cowboys as the franchise leader in passing yards (34,183), passing touchdowns (248), passer rating (97.1), completion percentage (65.3) and most 3,000-yard passing seasons (seven).
But his health deteriorated over the past few seasons, as his last 16-game season came in 2012. Romo fractured his collarbone twice in 2015, limiting him to four games, and sustained a broken bone in his back last preseason that sidelined him long enough for Dak Prescott to take his job.
Romo could have attempted to continue his career elsewhere, but didn’t pass up an opportunity to be on CBS’ No. 1 football crew with Jim Nantz.
Jones and Romo have spoken frequently this off-season, and Romo is readying for his new role.
“He’s fired up about his job,” Jones said. “He’s putting a lot of work into it. But I’m sure [Romo not being at camp] will set in when we get there, not seeing No. 9 out there.”
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
