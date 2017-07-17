Cowboys’ Lucky Whitehead says his rare dog was stolen and is being held for ransom

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead is looking for a dog-napper.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Whitehead said that someone had broken into his house and stolen his dog Blitz.
Plus, the pitbull puppy is a rare breed, Whitehead said, and is being held for ransom.
The monetary figure that Whitehead told NBCdfw.com the ransom caller mentioned: $10,000.
Whitehead wrote on Instagram: “While out of town, Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him. Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money. I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse!”
The third-year Cowboys receiver and kick returner asked for the public’s help in getting Blitz returned.
He told NBC5’s Pat Doney in an interview on KXAS/Channel 5’s website posted Monday that the person staying at Whitehead’s house when he was in Florida called him July 9 and said that someone had come into the house and that Blitz, a couple of pairs of shoes and some bags were missing.
Whitehead said he got a phone call demanding money for Blitz’s return, and Whitehead replied that he would pay the money, “I just gotta make sure my dog is OK, we’ll meet.” He said the caller said he would call back “but I haven’t heard from him since.”
Whitehead said a detective told him that a “burner” phone couldn’t be traced.
He told NBC5 that someone had picked up “my boy” at the house and “brought someone extra.”
Whitehead said he has had the dog nine or 10 weeks.
“It’s killing me, because I wasn’t here to protect him.”
Whitehead told Doney that he believes it was an “inside job.”
But no matter what else, “I just want the dog back.”
