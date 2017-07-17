Cowboys’ Lucky Whitehead says his rare dog was stolen and is being held for ransom

A Dallas Cowboys fan gets an autograph from Lucky Whitehead at the Draft party inside the Ford Center at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, Thursday, April 27, 2017. On Monday, July 17, Whitehead made a plea to the public after he said his pitbull puppy Blitz was stolen while Whitehead was out of town a weekend ago. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com