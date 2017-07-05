Jerry Jones’ wife will be his presenter for Hall of Fame

The wait is over.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has announced that his wife, Gene, will be his presenter when he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, next month.

“Any recognition that I may have received throughout our years in the NFL has been the result of a group effort involving all of my family,” Jerry Jones said in a statement. “Gene is the backbone of our family, and her influence guides and inspires all of us. She is my closest adviser, my best friend, and it is only fitting that she present me, and represent our entire family, at this very special time.”

There had been much speculation as to who Jones would choose as his presenter. Son Stephen, daughter Charlotte and wife Gene were among the rumored candidates.

Jones opted for his better half in the end.

Former TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson, meanwhile, will have his longtime fullback in San Diego, Lorenzo Neal, introduce him.

“He paved the way for me all those years in San Diego, so he should pave the way for me into Canton,” Tomlinson said last week at his camp at TCU.

Other 2017 presenters include Kurt Warner’s wife, Brenda Warner; Morten Andersen’s son, Sebastian; Terrell Davis’ agent and friend, Neil Schwartz; Kenny Easley’s high school coach, Tommy Rhodes; and Jason Taylor’s coach with the Dolphins, Jimmy Johnson.