Williams’ visit to Tarrant County focuses on camp, kids

Terrance Williams isn’t getting away from football between now and training camp. Instead, the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is doing his best grooming possible football stars of the future.

Williams hosted a football camp on Friday at V.R. Eaton High School in Haslet, working with a couple hundred 7- to 13-year-olds on fundamental football skills and drills. It was part of Hyundai’s Youth Football Camp program, which is partnered with its Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a nonprofit organization that is focused on fighting pediatric cancer.

“This is a fun experience,” Williams said in a telephone interview. “We’re just having a great time and I’m just glad and grateful to be a part of it.

“This is actually my day off and I don’t do much when we get a break. So I figured why not use my time doing something like this?”

Williams, the Baylor product who signed an extension with the Cowboys earlier this off-season, said he’ll return to training for the 2017 season next week. In the meantime, he was happy to use his platform as a member of America’s Team in hosting the youth camp.

“You just try your best to be a prime example,” Williams said. “I don’t say much or speak much, but I try to do my best. That’s what these kids are out here for. You can’t put a price on it – having a great time with the boys and girls out here. This is a cool environment.”

The Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, Calif., in July.