Mother’s Day is every day for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott walked around the David Yurman boutique in North Park Center on Wednesday with a smile on his face, carrying the swag of a 22-year old newly-anointed franchise quarterback of America’s Team.

The maroon coat, an ode to his alma mater Mississippi State, offset the crisp Dallas Cowboys’ blue shirt perfectly as he mingled amongst guest, taking pictures and signing autographs.

It was shopping event to honor his mother, Peggy Prescott, who died of colon cancer during his sophomore year in college, with proceeds being donated to Kids 2 Camp in her memory – timed perfectly to coincide with Sunday’s Mother’s Day observance.

Again, Prescott was all smiles.

There was no sense of dread because of the looming holiday and the expected rush of emotions, despite all that his mom did for him and meant to him.

Sunday is just a day on the calendar.

“Every day is Mother’s Day,” Prescott said. “I mean, for what a mom means to a person, what a mom means to a man ... you can’t say OK, this day is a day to honor them. Every day you honor them. It’s just a part of me every day. It’s hard for me to say because this is Mother’s Day, I feel tougher than I did two days ago. No I don’t because on Wednesday, Dec. 5, I felt the same way I will on Mother’s Day because that’s the lady that taught me life.”

Prescott is not hardened to the loss of his mother.

He still gets emotional when talking about her, as he did in the E:60 interview with Jeremy Schapp that will broadcast Sunday morning on ESPN.

Before he became the man for the @dallascowboys Dak Prescott was a mama's boy. His story Sunday 9a ESPN pic.twitter.com/0BrXNVtnnJ — E:60 (@E60) May 11, 2017

She shaped him into the man he is today.

“When something like that happens, you lose your mom, somebody that taught you everything you know, it’s tragic,” Prescott said. “But in my situation, I lost somebody who taught me the way to live life. When she taught me the way to live life, I knew not to get shaken, not to get sidetracked, not to get off the path my mother taught me, to do the things she did teach me and stay on path and allow her to be my star. She’s the reason that I live life. She’s the reason I have a story today.”

It was his mom who worked long hours managing a truck stop near Shreveport to put food on the table for Prescott and his two older brothers while raising them in a trailer park in Princeton, La. She took him to practice. She never missed a game.

She offered him tough love and undying support so much that they became closer than mother and son. He says she was his best friend.

“My brothers were my good friends,” Prescott said. “They were my best friends, but they weren’t my bestest of friends. I’m the youngest of three boys. I mean, you get beat up, who do you run to? You run to your mom. They go tackle you, they hit you hard, I’m playing tackle football with brothers that are 5- and 6-years older than me, what do I do? I run to my mom.

“In the moment, I realize when I run to my mom, she wasn’t really comforting me. She was telling me you’re either going to be tough or you’re going to stay inside and sit with me, or you’re going to be tough and go out there and hang with them. I realized like, this is a lady she loves me as a son, obviously, but she has her best interests in me. From that moment on, I realized what she had in mind and what she wanted to do for me for the rest of my life is. That’s something I’ve taken on. Decisions to where I wanted to go to college, decisions once I was in college, lady I’d call when days were bad just to vent to, she became my best friend.”

Prescott said they were “crazy close” and there he was never a moment when he was mad at his mom.

He has her tattooed on his wrist while his brothers are tattooed on his arms.

It’s another example of Mother’s Day being every day and every moment for him in everything he does.

“I can’t see my brothers on the back of my arms, but I can see my mother every time I look down,” Prescott said. “That shows the difference of the two relationships. I love my brothers to death, but my mom was something that no one could ever mimic that relationship or anything.”

So there is no overriding need to honor his mother on this Mother’s Day because he lives out his life in honor of her every single day in everything he does. It’s not just about pointing to the sky after he scores a touchdown. It’s the simple things like tying his shoes. He even writes a letter to her on his phone before every game.

“I honor her every which way I can,” Prescott said. “I wake up in the morning, the way I put on my shoes … I’m exaggerating in a way. But the aspect of what I’m saying is that everything I do, when I work out, I’m working out to my mom’s expectations, to my expectations and my mom’s expectations.”

Mother’s Day is every day.