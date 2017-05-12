Former Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain arrested in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboy linebacker Rolando McClain has been arrested in Alabama on firearms and drug charges, according to a report in the Decatur Daily.

McClain, 27, was pulled over for a window tint violation about 1 p.m. Friday, a police spokesman told the Alabama paper. The officer smelled what he thought was marijuana as he approached the vehicle, conducted a search and found pot and a firearm but no permit for it.

McClain was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail where bail was set at $2,000.

It wasn’t his first encounter with the law in Decatur, the Daily said. He was accused of assaulting a friend and threatening him with a gun in 2011, and for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in 2013 and for giving a false name to law enforcement the same year.

The former Cowboy was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating its substance abuse policy and was on the Cowboys’ reserve/did not report list all last season. His last days with the team were at a mandatory three-day minicamp in June.

In 2015, McClain missed the first four games of the season due to a substance-abuse suspension. Still he ranked third in tackles with 97. He had 108 tackles in 13 games in 2014, the year the Cowboys signed him.

But McClain was criticised for repeatedly failing drug tests and for not wanting to practice and skipping off-season workouts and team meetings.