Dallas Cowboys take defensive end Taco Charlton in NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys selected Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton with the 28th overall pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Finding a pass rusher was a high priority with the Cowboys.

“I feel great. I couldn’t be happier,” Charlton said.

The Cowboys lost out on Missouri defensive end Charles Harris, who was taken by Miami at No. 22, UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley to Atlanta at No. 26 and Derek Barnett, who went to the host Philadelphia Eagles at No. 14. Atlanta jumped in front of Dallas via a trade with Seattle to get McKinley.

“They showed me a lot of interest, came for a visit. … it was a great time and I can’t wait to be in Dallas and be coached up,” Charlton said. “They showed a lot of interest, liked a lot of my tape.”

Charlton was a one-year starter at Michigan, but still earned All-Big 10 honors. He had 18.5 career sacks.

The Cowboys conducted their draft deliberations from their new state-of-the-art War Room at The Star in Frisco. The room had a large, fully interactive video wall at the front of the room.

The Cowboys have six picks remaining.

The second day of the NFL Draft begins at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Cowboys have pick No. 60 and 92.