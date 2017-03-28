Cowboys get cap flexibility with 4-year contract extension for Witten

1:42 TCU's Dixon reflects on his New York, NIT connections Pause

0:57 Cowboys second-round draft pick Jaylon Smith working out

1:17 Tony Romo's place in Dallas Cowboys QB history

2:37 Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford on his injury, free agent departures and Tony Romo

1:05 The Tony Romo era is over in Dallas

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:03 The Color Run comes to Dallas

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

2:10 Mother shares video of her son's 'horrifying' TSA pat-down