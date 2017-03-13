Dallas Cowboys free agent tracker: Will they stay or will they go?

A look at the free agent activity for the Cowboys this off-season:
Cowboys' free agents
The Cowboys began the off-season with 18 unrestricted free agents. Here is an update:
|Player
|Pos.
|Status
|Brice Butler
|WR
|1-year, $1.1m, Cowboys
|Brandon Carr
|CB
|Barry Church
|S
|4-year, $26m, Jaguars
|Morris Claiborne
|CB
|Jonathan Cooper
|G
|Jack Crawford
|DT
|3-year, $10.3m, Falcons
|Ryan Davis
|DE
|Agreed to terms with Bills
|Lance Dunbar
|RB
|Justin Durant
|LB
|Gavin Escobar
|TE
|Andrew Gachkar
|LB
|Ronald Leary
|G
|4-year, $35m, Broncos
|Terrell McClain
|DT
|4-year, $21m, Redskins
|Darren McFadden
|RB
|Kellen Moore
|QB
|Mark Sanchez
|QB
|J.J. Wilcox
|S
|2-year, $8.5m, Buccaneers
|Terrance Williams
|WR
|4-year, $17m, Cowboys
Cowboys' free agent additions
Free agents from other teams agreeing to terms with the Cowboys:
|Player
|Pos.
|Status
|Nolan Carroll
|DB
|3-year, $10m
|Damontre Moore
|DE
|Agreed to terms
|Stephen Paea
|DE
|Agreed to terms
