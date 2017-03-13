Dallas Cowboys free agent tracker: Will they stay or will they go?

Dallas Cowboys

A look at the free agent activity for the Cowboys this off-season:

Cowboys' free agents

The Cowboys began the off-season with 18 unrestricted free agents. Here is an update:

PlayerPos.Status
Brice ButlerWR1-year, $1.1m, Cowboys
Brandon CarrCB 
Barry ChurchS4-year, $26m, Jaguars
Morris ClaiborneCB 
Jonathan CooperG 
Jack CrawfordDT3-year, $10.3m, Falcons
Ryan DavisDEAgreed to terms with Bills
Lance DunbarRB 
Justin DurantLB 
Gavin EscobarTE 
Andrew GachkarLB 
Ronald LearyG4-year, $35m, Broncos
Terrell McClainDT4-year, $21m, Redskins
Darren McFaddenRB 
Kellen MooreQB 
Mark SanchezQB 
J.J. WilcoxS2-year, $8.5m, Buccaneers
Terrance WilliamsWR4-year, $17m, Cowboys

Cowboys' free agent additions

Free agents from other teams agreeing to terms with the Cowboys:

PlayerPos.Status
Nolan CarrollDB3-year, $10m
Damontre MooreDEAgreed to terms
Stephen PaeaDEAgreed to terms

 

