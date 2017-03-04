Appreciative Jerry Jones approaching Romo decision with no regrets

Let Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tell it, he has no idea how the team’s impending decision regarding the future of quarterback Tony Romo is going to play out.
Romo, who turns 36 in April, could be released. He could be traded. Or he could stay with the Cowboys, which is the owner’s stated preference.
“I haven’t resigned myself to anything regarding what his status will be,” Jones said. “And I haven’t at all. That remains to be seen. I can operate that way and he certainly has a lot of practice in operating with the ambiguity. He’s got a high tolerance for ambiguity. I’ve got a high tolerance for ambiguity. I have not ruled out the possibility of him being a part of the Cowboys at all.”
I haven’t resigned myself to anything regarding what his status will be. ... I have not ruled out the possibility of him being a part of the Cowboys at all.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about quarterback Tony Romo
Jones said the latter in seemingly all sincerity with full knowledge that it’s the least of all possibilities _ considering the team’s all-time leading passer in now the backup quarterback in Dallas behind rookie sensation Dak Prescott, that he wants a chance to finish his career as a starter and the cap savings with his departure could help improve the team going forward.
But Jones was definitive and resolute about a couple things in a roughly 70-minute state of the team conversation, including 33 Romo-related questions, on the blue-star emblazoned Cowboys bus outside the Indianapolis downtown Marriott Saturday.
First and foremost, Jones said there was no factual basis to a three-way trade rumor involving the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers that would have Romo ending up with the Redskins.
Jones said he hadn’t heard of the rumor until asked about it by a reporter on Saturday and that no one has talked to him, Romo or anyone associated with the Cowboys.
“Nothing factual in any way.” Jones said. “Haven’t had that discussion with anyone, most of all Romo. And so any of these things that you might see that represents interest or looks like it will be a fit or those kinds of things, all of those have no basis at this point other than just a thought of the different teams or different people that are involved and I wouldn’t have any consideration or comment or speculate on what might fit because I don’t think that anyone has that feeling at this particular point, the timing.”
Secondly, the idea of Romo ending up in Washington is a non starter for Jones because he certainly wouldn’t trade him to a division rival and there is an unspoken understanding that Romo wouldn’t sign with the Redskins as a free agent if he was released.
There is no deal but he feels confident in his relationship with Romo that he will abide by the do-right rule.
“It is implied that we will work in the best way we can for the mutual interest of Tony and the Cowboys. That was just implied,” Jones said. “That’s important here. Now we’ve got to abide by every league rule. We can’t have agreements without it being within the boundaries of the NFL. But when you’ve got a situation like we got, we’ll do the do-right rule. That’s it. That is it. Very important. We do the do-right rule. We have that kind of relationship.”
Jones said a decision on Romo will likely happen sooner than later though they will not be held hostage by the beginning of free agency on March 9.
He met with Romo in his offense at the team’s headquarters at the Star in Frisco right before the Super Bowl.
Romo didn’t ask for his release.
But they discussed all the scenarios and all possibilities.
Although there definitely will be communication, another meeting does not need to take place before a decision is made.
And it will be decision that is suitable for all parties.
“What I’m really saying is that I do not know how, what we will end up with – whether it will be a trade, whether it will be a release, whether it will be neither,” Jones said. “I do not know at this time. All scenarios have been well-considered and thought out. Now we’ve just got to see where the reality us.”
And while he believes Romo can still lead a team to the Super Bowl and wants Romo to return to bolster the quarterback position behind Prescott, what Romo wants, how he wants to end his career and where are also factors.
“He’s considering options,” Jones said. “Obviously, we all know that he’s going to have the opportunity to look at whatever situation, if there are situations, he’s going to have an opportunity to look at it. He gets to say and control this situation every bit as much as we do.”
Not once did normally weepy Jones get emotional when talking Romo or his likely departure. That’s because is firm in his relationship and knows they will remain bonded for years to come.
He believes the relationship makes the decision easier not tougher.
“Our relationship could help facilitate a better resolution than otherwise for both of us or either one of us. But it could help facilitate that. It is inordinate in a positive way. But that’s not a bad thing for him, his family or us. And I think all of that is important here.”
Helping Jones move forward no matter the outcome is a pure belief that he always done everything over the last 10 years with Romo’ best interest at heart, which proved to best for the team even now.
Much of Prescott’s success was based on Romo-friendly organizational philosophy – a strong running game and a powerful offensive line.
So Jones has no regrets because he knows he handled the relationship the right way and things in sports don’t always turn out the way you planned.
“I feel so fortunate to be where we are as the team and have the team and have Dak and I feel very fortunate but a lot of what this team is about, I thought that on a personal basis Tony would have been the benefactor,” Jones said. “When I look at our relationship, for all the right reasons it was to win and win big, win a Super Bowl. We might not have the decisions we made in the offensive line had we not been so focused in on protecting Tony and then having the running game to give that. And so Tony was our guy and he had every reason to think he had the ability as well as the durability to affect it.
And so it’s unbelievable the way things have turned around but it’s not a negative thing at all in my mind. But if there’s anything about sports, if there’s anything about our game, probably the most certain thing is that it’s not going to happen or come out the way you thought it was going to. It never does.”
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
Comments