Appreciative Jerry Jones approaching Romo decision with no regrets

1:26 Jerry Jones: No truth to any rumor regarding a three-way trade that would send QB Tony Romo to Redskins Pause

0:32 Texas A&M's Myles Garrett said he wasn't making fun of Browns in video and will apologize

0:28 Texas A&M's Myles Garrett on video asking Cowboys to draft him and whether he would fit

1:53 Timberview caught late by determined Canyon girls

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:10 "Mom's out of jail"

1:43 The world's only black-eyed pea vodka is made in Fort Worth

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:57 These iconic American landmarks are made out of LEGO bricks