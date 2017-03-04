Myles Garrett promises no more Cowboy videos as he aims for No. 1

During his NFL Scouting Combine interviews, Myles Garrett was asked his biggest regret. He had a ready answer.

“The Cowboy video,” the former Arlington Martin and Texas A&M star said.

In a playful video shot in December at the College Football Awards and released last month by ESPN, Garrett begs the Dallas Cowboys to trade up with the Cleveland Browns to select him No. 1 overall.

“I’m speaking to you, Jerry,” Garrett says on the video. “Mr. [Jason] Garrett, make it happen. Dak Prescott is leading our team right now. I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks, and give them to Cleveland so you can pick me up, please. I’d love to play in Dallas. Let’s make it happen.”

The sentiment, even if it was a joke, is understandable considering Garrett grew up in the city where the Cowboys call home. It’s also understandable that the Browns, who own the top pick, were not amused.

Sashi Brown, the Browns executive vice president of football operations, said earlier this week the team wouldn’t hold it against Garrett or Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who made similar comments at the Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner. Garrett, though, said he would apologize to the Browns when he meets with them Saturday night.

“I didn’t think it would be taken so seriously,” Garrett said.

If Garrett handles his formal combine interviews as well as he handled his 10 1/2 -minute media interview Saturday, the Browns will forgive him. Garrett showed his big personality and his sense of humor in answering 37 questions.

Asked which NFL quarterback he most looked forward to sacking, Garrett said New England’s Tom Brady “because I’m a Peyton Manning fan.”

“I like to joke around, be lighthearted, don’t mean to offend anybody,” Garrett said.

Garrett, who measured 6 foot 4 and weighed 272 pounds, also got off to a good start in combine workouts. He impressed NFL teams by using his 35-inch arms to lift the 225-pound bench press 33 times, one less than J.J. Watt had at the combine and 12 more than Von Miller.

CBSSports.com draft analyst Dane Brugler compares Garrett to DeMarcus Ware.

“Garrett is longer with more growth potential, but he and Ware are both outstanding athletes off the edge who have the savvy and natural gifts to be remembered as NFL greats,” Brugler said. “… He’s something special. No doubt about it.”

One scout wonders whether Garrett is mean enough on the football field. Garrett, though, said there are two Myles Garretts.

“There has to be,” he said. “I can’t be smiling at folks while I’m sacking people.”

Garrett, who had 31 sacks and 47 tackles for loss in his three-year career in College Station, expects to become the first No. 1 overall pick from Arlington, the first from Tarrant County and the first for the Aggies. Former Arlington High and A&M star Luke Joeckel was the No. 2 overall choice of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013. (The Aggies have had four others go second overall.)

“It would great, not only to be No. 1 pick from my hometown, but also from my college,” Garrett said. “That would be a huge nod to my friends, family and teammates. … I feel like I’m the best player in the draft.”

Garrett made it clear that he would love to play for the Browns, insisting he wants to be part of the turnaround in Cleveland. Asked how he goes about showing that, Garrett said, “Dominate here and not make any more crazy videos.”