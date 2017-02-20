Maybe Cowboys should go Dak-friendly and draft wide receiver at No. 28

The Dallas Cowboys’ platinum offensive line was drafted and crafted to be Tony Romo-friendly.
Dak Prescott reaped the benefit in 2016 after Romo suffered a preseason back injury.
Now the Cowboys come upon the 2017 draft with an offense revving and still with upside. The defense, however, can’t effectively rush the passer and faces the possible loss in free agency of two starting-caliber cornerbacks (Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne) and a starting safety (Barry Church) and key backup (J.J. Wilcox).
So you go defense — edge rusher, cornerback or safety — with the No. 28 pick in the April 27-29 draft, correct?
Maybe not. Maybe you go Dak-friendly.
The Cowboys are expected to lose wide receiver Terrance Williams when the free-agency market’s doors burst open to frantic shoppers March 9.
Back-sliding at wide receiver with Prescott so good at spreading the ball round to a variety of weapons may be sacrilege.
In his four-round mock draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter assigns super-fast Washington wide receiver John Ross to the Cowboys. Ross missed the 2015 season after knee surgery and will undergo shoulder surgery after the NFL Scouting Combine.
Reuter: “If the Cowboys don’t see any “war daddies” available at this pick, and if Terrance Williams doesn’t return in 2017, picking up Ross would help Dak Prescott immensely.”
Today's #NFLDraft spotlight is on speedy Washington WR John Ross.— PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) February 7, 2017
Likely a top 5 WR taken in this year's draft. Listed at 5'11'', 190 lbs. pic.twitter.com/TQe5yt9gNO
ESPN’s Mel Kiper sends the Cowboys cornerback Jalen “Teez” Tabor at No. 28. But he has Zay Jones going at No. 27 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Which means Kiper believes Zay would be fine at No. 28.
Kiper writes:
“Not many fans know Zay Jones, but he’s a high-level talent. He slipped a little under the radar at East Carolina but has the size, speed and hands needed, and he put on a show against good competition at the Senior Bowl.”
NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, in his NFL top 50 prospects, ranks Ross No. 27, right in the Cowboys’ wheelhouse.
Jeremiah writes:
“Ross is slightly undersized but has a muscular frame. He lined up inside and outside in Washington’s offense, and also served as the Huskies’ primary kickoff returner. He defeats press coverage with his quickness and can get up to top speed immediately. He runs a lot of speed outs, over vertical routes. When he does have to break down and work back to the quarterback, he’s very efficient and explosive at the top of his route. He tracks the ball naturally and has strong hands. He is an electric kickoff returner with touchdown production. Overall, Ross lacks ideal size and has some durability concerns but is extremely talented and should contribute right away at the next level.”
CBSsports.com’s Dane Brugler’s insightful comments echo those sentiments on Ross.
Jones is part of the Cowboys’ Jones family, Robert Jones, that is, the former Cowboys linebacker, a first-round pick in 1992 who started for three Super Bowl champions.
Isaiah “Zay” Jones had 158 catches last year. 158! If you’re thinking that must be an NCAA single-season record, it is. He also has the NCAA career record, 399.
The younger Jones was born in Dallas (March 30, 1995), went to Austin High School in the state capital, but was passed over by all Texas FBS schools. Not one offer, according to a USA Today profile. His older brother Cayleb was hotly recruited and went to Texas before transferring to Arizona. (Cayleb recently signed a reserve/futures contract with the Vikings).
RT @ChrisBurke_SI: Zay Jones just keeps making plays. pic.twitter.com/cV7YUqt3Mr— Corey (@MrSelfMade80) January 26, 2017
“Not getting an offer from anyone in the state, not just Baylor or Texas, the list goes on, it was hurtful,” Jones told USA Today. “It’s something that sticks.”
Brother Zay wound up at his dad’s alma mater, East Carolina, where the head coach was Ruffin McNeill, a former Texas Tech assistant under Mike Leach who knew a thing or two about smallish, not real fast receivers who could thrive.
The Cowboys probably will go defense at No. 28, unless ... they see Ross or Jones as a singular talent and the edge rushers or DBs they truly like are gone before 28. There are 10 cornerbacks in Jeremiah’s top 50, and good ones may be had in the second round with a trade up.
But it may be tough for a team with Dak, Zeke, Dez and Zack to pass on Zay. Particularly for a team owner who likes to zag when others zig.
