Ezekiel Elliott not detained, rep tells TMZ he wasn’t involved in incident

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott posted a response, according to two media outlets, to an early report from the website TMZ that he was “detained” for about four minutes by police at a nightclub in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday night.
“I was never ‘detained’ by the police. Nor was I ever questioned or in any type of trouble,” read a social media post attributed to Elliott by 247Sports and NJ.com.
TMZ clarified the headline to its post that Elliott was detained: “Ezekiel’s rep tells us he spoke with cops about something that happened inside a club he had just left. The rep did not describe the incident but says it did not involve Ezekiel.”
During Super Bowl week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that an investigation into a possible violation of the NFL’s domestic abuse policy against Elliott had not reached a conclusion, and he didn’t indicate a timetable.
The allegations first surfaced during training camp in July. An Ohio city attorney closed the alleged domestic violence case four months ago.
