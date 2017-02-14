Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo’s wife is pregnant with their third child

Where quarterback Tony Romo will play next year remains a mystery.
But wherever it is, his personal fan club will have one more member.
Romo's wife Candice announced Tuesday morning that she is pregnant with their third child to join Hawkins, 4, and Rivers, 2.
"We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August," Candice Romo said in a radio interview said on 1310 AM The Ticket.
Romo, the team's all-time leading passer, is not expected back with the Dallas Cowboys after being supplanted as the starter last year by rookie sensation Dak Prescott.
