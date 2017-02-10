Myles Garrett asks Jerry Jones in video to trade up and draft him

Former Arlington Martin and Texas A&M standout Myles Garrett, expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, would love to play not only in Texas, but in his own back yard of Arlington.
In a video posted on ESPN.com Friday, Garrett made a plea to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett to trade up and draft him.
The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 1 pick in the April 27-29 draft, and most every NFL mock draft has the Browns picking the All-America defensive end and pass rush specialist No. 1.
Projected No. 1 pick Myles Garrett makes a plea to the Dallas Cowboys to trade up and select him.— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 10, 2017
“I’m speaking to you, Jerry. Mr. Garrett, make it happen,” Garrett said in the video. “Dak Prescott is leading our team right now. I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks and give ’em to Cleveland so you can pick me up, please. I’d love to play in Dallas. Just make it happen.”
The Cowboys are expected to try to trade Romo for draft picks, and the Browns are one of the teams in need of a proven quarterback. The Browns would need Romo and a lot more to deal the No. 1 pick.
Dak Prescott took the Cowboys’ starting job last year after Romo’s preseason injury, and he kept it when Romo returned. Romo’s $24.7 million salary-cap hit with the Cowboys next season is one reason the Cowboys will look to trade or release him.
Also on Friday, Garrett told the Houston Chronicle that he intends to stay home and watch the draft with his parents and family and from Arlington rather than walk across the stage in Philadelphia, site of the this year draft.
Projected No. 1 pick Myles Garrett to @HoustonChron on why he intends to watch the NFL Draft at home: pic.twitter.com/NUC0M9k0Qs— Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) February 10, 2017
“I know at the draft you can only have a select amount of people there,” Garrett told the Chronicle. “I knew I wanted to have everybody who’s ever affected my life positively and helped build me up all the way to where I am now — I wanted them to see what I’ve achieved and be a part of this big moment in my life.”
NFL.com reported that in 2015, both the No. 1 pick, Jameis Winston, and the No. 2 pick, Marcus Mariota, stayed home for the draft.
