Myles Garrett asks Jerry Jones in video to trade up and draft him

1:14 Michael Irvin on where Tony Romo's next landing spot might be Pause

6:40 Zuzu Verk’s life celebrated in slideshow at memorial service

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind

1:18 Syrian refugee family arrives in Fort Worth during pause in travel ban

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:02 Relaxing in the park with " poi"

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine