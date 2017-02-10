Dallas Cowboys

February 10, 2017 6:32 PM

Myles Garrett asks Jerry Jones in video to trade up and draft him

Star-Telegram

Former Arlington Martin and Texas A&M standout Myles Garrett, expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, would love to play not only in Texas, but in his own back yard of Arlington.

In a video posted on ESPN.com Friday, Garrett made a plea to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett to trade up and draft him.

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 1 pick in the April 27-29 draft, and most every NFL mock draft has the Browns picking the All-America defensive end and pass rush specialist No. 1.

“I’m speaking to you, Jerry. Mr. Garrett, make it happen,” Garrett said in the video. “Dak Prescott is leading our team right now. I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks and give ’em to Cleveland so you can pick me up, please. I’d love to play in Dallas. Just make it happen.”

The Cowboys are expected to try to trade Romo for draft picks, and the Browns are one of the teams in need of a proven quarterback. The Browns would need Romo and a lot more to deal the No. 1 pick.

Dak Prescott took the Cowboys’ starting job last year after Romo’s preseason injury, and he kept it when Romo returned. Romo’s $24.7 million salary-cap hit with the Cowboys next season is one reason the Cowboys will look to trade or release him.

Also on Friday, Garrett told the Houston Chronicle that he intends to stay home and watch the draft with his parents and family and from Arlington rather than walk across the stage in Philadelphia, site of the this year draft.

“I know at the draft you can only have a select amount of people there,” Garrett told the Chronicle. “I knew I wanted to have everybody who’s ever affected my life positively and helped build me up all the way to where I am now — I wanted them to see what I’ve achieved and be a part of this big moment in my life.”

NFL.com reported that in 2015, both the No. 1 pick, Jameis Winston, and the No. 2 pick, Marcus Mariota, stayed home for the draft.

Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett reflects on experiences learned in mission trip to Haiti

Garrett, an Arlington Martin graduate, was one of 15 football players who took part in an A&M mission trip to Haiti this spring. He said the experience was rewarding personally and helped bond the team in ways it needed after last year's late season turmoil. Video by Jimmy Burch.

jburch@star-telegram.com

Inside the Huddle with Texas A&M's Myles Garrett

The Star-Telegram takes a look back at Texas A&M junior Myles Garrett as a high school senior at Arlington Martin. (by Jared L. Christopher - Star-Telegram.com)

 

Related content

Dallas Cowboys

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

View more video

Sports Videos