Former SMU QB Garrett Gilbert works out with Dallas Cowboys

Former Texas and SMU quarterback Garrett Gilbert was one of six players who had a workout with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.
The others were former Texas A&M receiver Uzoma Nwachukwu as well as receivers Brian Burnham, Quincy McDuffie, Corey Washington and Andy McCleneghen.
The Cowboys signed McDuffie and Nwachukwu to the reserve/future list.
Gilbert, who transferred from Texas to SMU, was a sixth-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2014. He joined the New England Patriots after being released and won a Super Bowl ring. He has also spent time with the Detroit Lions.
He ended the 2016 season on the Oakland Raiders practice squad.
The Cowboys have an unsettled quarterback situation behind starter Dak Prescott. Tony Romo will likely be traded or released. Mark Sanchez and Kellen Moore are free agents.
The Cowboys have needs at receiver with Terrance Williams and Brice Butler set to be free agents.
Burnham is an intriguing prospect after breakout season with the BC Lions of the CFL last year when he caught 79 passes for 1,392 yards and six touchdowns.
