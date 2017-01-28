Greatness in Cowboys’ Dak Prescott seen early by noted trainer

1:34 Mississippi State WR Fred Ross: Not surprised Dak Prescott took 'league by storm' Pause

3:19 Jerry Jones from the Senior Bowl

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly bear

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

1:20 TCU baseball is back in season

1:25 Dallas Stars Popped At Home By Blues In Game 5

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player