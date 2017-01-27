Impressed Drew Brees came to Pro Bowl to be around Dak Prescott

3:19 Jerry Jones from the Senior Bowl Pause

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

0:34 Ezekiel Elliott gets Cowboys offensive linemen big gifts for Christmas

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

4:00 Days from Hall voting, LT content with where he is, what he did (part two)