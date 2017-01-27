Impressed Drew Brees came to Pro Bowl to be around Dak Prescott

. Per Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, one of the most exciting things about his first trip to the Pro Bowl was a chance to be around one his idols, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
Prescott said he was humbled to be around Brees and learn from him.
According to Brees, the feeling is mutual.
He looked up to older quarterbacks when he was a young player in the league and wants to return the favor by being a resource to Prescott, while learning from him as well.
"A big reason why I wanted to come to the Pro Bowl is to be around guys like him, especially him," Brees said of Prescott. "I value those relationships. I know when I was young player I had many guys I looked up to and any chance I got to be around them, watch them work, pick their brain and talk football and how to handle the responsibility of being a quarterback in the NFL I took full advantage of that.
“I appreciated when guys would give me their time and attention. So any chance I have to impart a little bit of wisdom on him I am happy to do that. But it's funny, even I am looking for ways to get better and ways to stay in this league as long as I can so to watch guys like that and be around them that's good for me as well."
Brees said he has watched Prescott from afar all season and he came away impressed with his demeanor, his poise and the confidence he showed right from the beginning.
Everything he has seen from Prescott this week has only reinforced the initial thoughts he had of him.
“He's a cool customer," Brees said. “He has a presence about him that is hard to explain. It's a confidence, but also you can tell he's got leadership ability. He has got a lot of things going for him. “
