Cowboys’ biggest off-season decision is Tony Romo’s future

Late Dallas surge falls short when Green Bay kicks winning field goal with 3 seconds left.
Brandon Wade
Special
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) stands on the sidelines during the game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. It was probably the last time Romo will wear the Cowboys uniform. He is expected to be either released or traded in the off-season.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo probably won’t throw another pass for the Cowboys. Above, he takes his turn throwing during warmups with starter Dak Prescott, right, before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 1.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks toward the tunnel after the 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) soaks in the moment after his winning field goal with three second left in the game as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers Richard Rodgers (82)scores a first quarter touchdown in from of Sean Lee (50) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) waves to the few remaining fans in the stands as they wait for severe weather to pass after the divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes to wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) during the first half of a divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates after a successful field goal in the last three second of the game as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Jake Ryan (47) after throwing a pass in the first quarter as the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) directs his receivers in the first half. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
The National Anthem is played before Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) sends Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) flying on the sidelines after a catch in the first half. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett greets Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) after Witten scored as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers Richard Rodgers (82)scores a first quarter touchdown in from of Sean Lee (50) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys (32) Orlando Scandrick puts a hit on Green Bay Packers (18) Randall Cobb as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes in the first quarter as the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers strong safety Micah Hyde (33) knocks down a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler (19) during the first half of a divisional playoff game in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) celebrates with wide receiver Brice Butler (19) and center Travis Frederick (72) after scores on a pass from Dak Prescott in the second quarter as the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) can't hold on to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) as the Packers play the Cowboys Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017., at AT&T Stadium.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls the signals as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Dallas Cowboys are introduced before the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Dallas Cowboys defense closes in on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws during warmups before the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) scores asecond quarter touchdown in front of LaDarius Gunter (36) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Jason Witten (82) listens to officials as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of a divisional playoff game in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) gains six yards on a pass play in the second quarter as the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) covers Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook (89) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) scores on a pass from Dak Prescott in the second quarter as the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
AT&T Stadium as the Dallas Cowboys take the field to play the Green Bay Packers in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) during the first half of a divisional playoff game in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys strong safety J.J. Wilcox (27) hits Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Aaron Rodgers (12) signals a touchdown as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the second quarter as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrate in the second quarter as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is stopped in the second quarter as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes in the second quarter as the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) can't stop Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) from scoring touchdown in the second quarter as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Joe Thomas (48) breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) in the end zone during the first half of a divisional playoff game in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath (38) is congratulated by safety Kavon Frazier (35) after stopping Green Bay Packers running back Christine Michael, not pictured, on the five yard line on a kickoff return during the first half of a divisional playoff game in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) scores a touchdown as Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) defends during the first half of a divisional playoff game in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) defends during the first half of a divisional playoff game in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017. Bryant would run the ball in for a touchdown on the play.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the second quarter as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook (89) makes a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne (24) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook (89) is hit by Dallas Cowboys strong safety Barry Church (42) and Morris Claiborne (24) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook (89) is all alone for a touchdown as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) makes an interception as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a touchdown catch as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws in the arms of Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry (53) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett congratulates Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with Green Bay Packers linebacker Jordan Tripp (58) after the game as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
Brandon Wade
Special to the Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as the game ends with Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) field goal as Green Bay beats Dallas 34-31 in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
Brandon Wade
Special to the Star-Telegram
The Green Bay Packers celebrate the 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys as Green Bay plays Dallas in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
Brandon Wade
Special to the Star-Telegram
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks the winning field goal with three seconds left on the clock as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) tries to block it as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks the winning field goal with three seconds left on the clock as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett meet at mid field after the game as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) soaks in the moment after his winning field goal with three second left in the game as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) soaks in the moment after his winning field goal with three second left in the game as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) congratulate each other after the game as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks the game winning field goal agaisnt the Dallas Cowboys at a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) sits on the bench after the 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
(l-r) Miguel Zaldivar and Efra Avila of MExico sit in disbeleif after the Cowboys 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
A Dallas Cowboys fan hangs his head after the 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys players sit on the bench after the 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) raises his fists after the 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Green Bay Packers celebrate their 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) tries to catch a fourth quarter but pass interference was call as cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) defends on the play as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys strong safety Barry Church (42) and defense celebrate after holding the Packers on a fourth quarter drive as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked for a four yard loss in the fourth quarter as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) stiff-arms Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) as he takes a pass for a first down in the fourth quarter as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby's winning kick sails just past the left upright as the Packers defeat the Cowboys 34-31. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50), cornerback Anthony Brown (30) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) react after the Packers beat the Cowboys 34-31. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) and strong safety Jeff Heath (38) run Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) out of bounds after a pass play on the Packers winning drive. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Teammates congratulate Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) after he kicked the tying field goal late in the game. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) kicks a late field goal to tie the game at 31. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) pushes for seven yards in the fourth quarter while Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) and inside linebacker Joe Thomas (48) defend as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a ball intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the third quarter as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a ball intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the third quarter as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) stops Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) two yards short of a first down in the third quarter as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook (89) catches a pass that sets up the winning field goal as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook (89) catches a pass that sets up the winning field goal as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook (89) catches a pass that sets up the winning field goal as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as the game ends with Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) field goal as Green Bay beats Dallas 34-31 in NFL divisional playoff in AT&T Stadium Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
Brandon Wade
Special to the Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) on the sidelines during the game. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Warning sign for fans after the Green Bay at Dallas game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) gets pass broken up by Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) leaps over Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) on the run in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) gets forced out of bounds by Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) tries to evade tackle by Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stopping a fourth quarter drive as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler (19) dives for an incomplete pass in the end zone in the third quarter with Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) defending as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler (19) dives for an incomplete pass in the end zone in the third quarter with Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) defending as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes in the grips of Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry (53) and completes it in the third quarter as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry (53). The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) leads Cole Beasley (11) from the bench to the tunnel after the Packers beat the Cowboys on a last-second field goal 34-31. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) stretches for a pass that was just out of reach, pursued by Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38). The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs with a catch, pursued by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Joe Thomas (48) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50). The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne (24) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) after a pass completion. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) flies out of bounds, pursued by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) in the second quarter. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball in for a two point conversion to tie the game agaisnt the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Fans are advised to take shelter as a strong thunderstorm moves into the Arlington area after divisional playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, Sunday, January 15, 2017. Green Bay won 34-31.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
A warning is displayed on the screen at AT&T Stadium as severe weather passes over Arlington TX after the divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
A warning is displayed on the screen at AT&T Stadium as severe weather passes over Arlington TX after the divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Cowboys defense had a hard time stopping Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12). The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (23) and strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) run Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) out of bounds in the first half. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
A Marine holds the giant flag on the field during the national anthem before the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Comments