Crosby’s kick sends Packers past Cowboys in NFC Divisional playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t finish the fight Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field as time as expired gave the Green Bay Packers a 34-31 victory in the NFC Divisional playoffs.
It robbed the Cowboys of their first trip to the NFC championship game in 21 years, ending their season two games short of their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1995.
But there is no questioning the fight and the future of a young Cowboys team that rallied from 18- and 15-point deficits before succumbing in a thriller to the Packers and hot quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
It was a final miracle by Rodgers to proved to be the Cowboys’ undoing when he completed a 35-yard pass by to tight end Jared Cook on a third-and-20 play that gave the Packers the final chance at a field goal with 3 seconds left.
The Cowboys called a timeout to ice Crosby, but it was too no avail.
He made it, sending the Packers into a frenzy and the Cowboys into a fetal position.
“It’s challenging,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “It’s playoff football. When you lose, you’re done.”
The Packers advance to the NFC Championship Game next week against Atlanta.
Rodgers completed 28 of 43 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Cook caught six passes for 104 yards and one touchdown, including his clutch 36-yard grab in the final seconds to set up the game-winning field goal.
The loss, however, shouldn’t diminish what the Cowboys accomplished all season behind rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Prescott, who took over the injured Tony Romo to start the season, proved to be up to the task. He passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns and ran in a game-tying 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
Elliott had 125 rushing yards on 22 carries. Dez Bryant caught nine passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cowboys just an out of time and didn’t have enough to stop Rodgers.
Consider the third quarter as the biggest turning point of the game when the Cowboys were seemingly left for dead trailing 28-15.
A chance to narrow the score with a second and 1at the 19 was ruined when safety Micah Hyde jumped a hitch pass to Cole Beasley for the interception.
However, an unlikely hero gave the Cowboys new life when safety Jeff Heath picked off Aaron Rodgers on the ensuing drive.
It was the first interception off Rodgers in the past eight games.
Prescott then marched the Cowboys 59 yards to the end zone.
The big plays were passes of 19 yards to Terrance Williams, 15 yards to Witten on third down and then a 6-yard touchdown to Witten to make the score 28-20.
The Cowboys defense answered the call again when Barry Church sacked Rodgers to get Green Bay off the field.
Prescott proved ready for the moment as well as Elliott.
Two passes to Bryant for 10 yards were followed by runs of 12 and 10 from Elliott.
Prescott hit Witten for 10 yards.
He got a first down on a third-and-play when the Packers were flagged for interference on Bryant.
He hit Bryant for the score on thrid-and-2 play.
Prescott tied game with a quarterback draw on the 2-point conversion, making it 28-28 with 4:08 left.
Both teams traded field goals before the final Crosby kick.
