Nervous? Nah…A poised Dak Prescott is looking to making history

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will take the field for his first playoff game Sunday.
He will be going up against the Green Bay Packers and the sizzling hot Aaron Rodgers, the best quarterback in the league not named Tom Brady.
Few people expect him to win Sunday, let alone do something no rookie has ever done before and lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl.
More over, if the Cowboys don't win, many will point to Prescott being on the field in place of supplanted veteran Tony Romo as one of the multitude of reasons why the team with the best record in the league lost.
This is not just another game, no matter how the Cowboys are approaching and trying to treat it.
"Yeah, I mean it’s my first run at it so I can’t tell you what I’m expecting," said Prescott, who tossed 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions in leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 mark. "It’s a big game. Win or go home. I know the importance of that. It’s a great position we put ourselves in."
But don't expect Prescott to cower in the moment.
And certainly don't think he will be in the least bit nervous. It's not who he is. It's not part of his DNA.
He wasn't nervous before his first start in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams in the Rams first game back in Southern California since 1994.
"No. I was excited," Prescott said.
He wasn't nervous when he was summoned off the bench to replace an injured Romo three plays into the third preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Legion of Boom defense.
"No. I knew the play coach called," Prescott said. "I went in there and went through my reads. When you get too nervous, your mind’s on other things other than what you’re prepared to do."
How about the regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles when the weight of Romo's injury and the fate of the team was initially put on his shoulders?
"Excited," Prescott shot back.
And Sunday?
"Yeah, nerves of excitement," Prescott said with a smile.
If truth be told, Prescott can't remember the last time he has ever been nervous before game.
He views nervousness as a lack of preparedness.
He will burn off some steam during the pre-game warm-ups so he can keenly focus on the task at hand.
But there will be no pep talks, no yoga exercises and no meditating.
"I'm sure I have been nervous at some point in time," Prescott said. "For the most part when it comes to this game, it's always just been excitement. This is the thing I love to do most. So any time I get a chance, an opportunity to play this game, whether its at practice or its in front of thousands of people, playoff game, regular-season game, preseason. I'm thankful to be in this position."
Prescott's lack of nervousness, or rather, his uncommon poise, composure, maturity and work ethic for a rookie are what has allowed him to go from a fourth-round project from Mississippi State to the best statistical season of any rookie quarterback in NFL history.
Prescott set NFL rookie records for quarterback rating (104.9), completion percentage (67.8), fewest interceptions (4), most games with a 70.0 completion percentage (7) and most games with 100.0 passer rating (11). He also tied an NFL record record for wins (13).
Those are also the reasons the Cowboys believe he can take them where no rookie has gone before.
"I think it’s probably part of his DNA," coach Jason Garrett said of Prescott. "He’s a really poised, composed person. Got a great perspective on life, great perspective on football. Focus is on what he needs to do to be his best. At every turn, that’s how he’s handled himself."
That's what he's done so far, while dodging flying straws spit at him by fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott.
All the Cowboys are asking of Prescott in the week leading up to Sunday's game against the Packers is to keep doing what he has been doing all season.
Have the same approach. Have the impact. Have the same presence. Continue to have fun.
In fact, that's what former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin told Prescott before his first preseason start in Los Angeles.
"I think everybody should take that advice in life," Prescott said. "Just keep being who you are. Just keep doing what you are doing that has got you to this point. Don't change anything. Don't put too much pressure on yourself. Just go out there and have fun."
That's what the Cowboys expect.
If Prescott doesn't play and the Cowboys' don't win, it won't be because he was nervous or unprepared.
"He is going to play his game," receiver Brice Butler said. "He is going to do his thing. I don't expect nothing different.. The way he has been playing all year I can't see him making the playoffs any different. Just go out there and play."
