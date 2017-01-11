Nervous? Nah…A poised Dak Prescott is looking to making history

2:42 Cowboys beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams gear up for Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game Pause

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

1:00 Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett heaps praise on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

0:32 Ezekiel Elliott isn't worried about playoff inexperience

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

1:13 Sean Lee's focus is on the guys that are here