Dallas Cowboys

January 11, 2017 9:12 AM

Ezekiel Elliott in minor car crash near Dallas Cowboys practice facility

By Mark David Smith

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboys star rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor car wreck Wednesday morning near the team’s practice facility.

Elliott was driving at the intersection of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway in Frisco about 7:05 a.m. when the crash occurred, Frisco Police Department spokesman Benito Valdez said in an email.

No one was injured, police said.

Elliott posted on Twitter that he’s OK. “I’ve been in bigger collisions,” he tweeted.

Valdez said there is “no further information to release” in the email.

TMZ reported that Elliott was driving a large black pickup and rear-ended another vehicle, according to a witness, who said Elliott appeared frustrated but was “extremely nice and polite” to people who stopped to check on him.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Dallas Cowboys

