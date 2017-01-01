Tony Romo throws TD, Cowboys, Eagles tied at halftime

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale Pause

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

0:57 Dallas Cowboys fans line up for playoff tickets

1:19 Ezekiel Elliott focused on wins, not records

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill

6:25 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Lions

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game