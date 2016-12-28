Mavericks take on Julius Randle, Lakers next

Mavericks at Lakers
9:30 p.m. Staples Center, Los Angeles
TV: FSSW, TNT
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 9-23, Lakers 12-23
About the Mavericks: Maybe the Mavericks have found the perfect place to pick up some road wins. The Mavericks have three road wins this season against 14 losses, and two of the victories have come at the Staples Center. ... The Mavericks won a road game against the Los Angeles Lakers, 109-97, on Nov. 8. They also defeated the Clippers in Los Angeles, 90-88, last Friday. ... After picking up two consecutive wins, the Mavericks enter Thursday’s game with two consecutive losses. They dropped a 111-104 decision in New Orleans on Monday, and were hammered at home by Houston on Tuesday, 123-107, in a game that featured eight technical fouls and two flagrant fouls. ... Signed on Tuesday, rookie point guard Pierre Jackson played in his first NBA game and had seven points and two assists in 11 minutes.
About the Lakers: Hard times have hit the Lakers, who are 2-13 in their past 15 games. All of those games were played this month. ... The only games the Lakers won in December were at Philadelphia (100-89) on Dec. 16 and at home against the Clippers (111-102) on Christmas. ... The Lakers lost at home to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, 102-100, when Joe Ingles hit a 3-pointer for the game-winning shot with 21.6 seconds remaining in the game. ... Plano native Julius Randle contributed 25 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to the Jazz. It was Randle’s team-high ninth double-double of the season. Randle averages 13.2 points per game and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game. ... The Lakers have lost 11 consecutive regular-season games to the Mavericks. It’s the Mavericks’ longest active winning streak against any team.
