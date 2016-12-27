Her fiancé dumped her via text, so she got revenge at Cowboys game

A Dallas Cowboys fan attending Monday night’s game gave a public message to her ex-fiancé who broke up with her in a text message, reports say.
For his Christmas present, Brenna Clanton bought her fiancé tickets to the Dallas Cowboys’ game on Monday night against the Detroit Lions. Before he found out what she got him, he apparently ended their engagement without so much as a phone call.
Her fiancé dumped her VIA TEXT before finding out she bought him Cowboys tickets for Christmas. She's doing fine. pic.twitter.com/z4YtBAaKcD— Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) December 27, 2016
“My fiancé dumped me in a text message,” her sign said. “He should have waited until after Christmas.”
Alex McDaniel, an editor for the Oxford Eagle and Oxford Magazine publications in Mississippi, saw her and posted a photo of Clanton with her sign on Twitter.
“She’s doing fine,” McDaniel added in her tweet.
The Cowboys won the game, 42-21.
